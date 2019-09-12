Breaking News

Nevada hot air balloon crash sends seven to Las Vegas hospital

By Hollie Silverman and Steve Almasy, CNN

Updated 3:26 PM ET, Thu September 12, 2019

At least seven people were in a crash 40 miles southwest of Las Vegas.
(CNN)Seven people were taken to a hospital after a hot air balloon crash near Goodsprings, Nevada, about 40 miles southwest of Las Vegas, a hospital official said Thursday.

One patient was taken by helicopter to University Medical Center in Las Vegas and six patients are expected to arrive by ground, said Danita Cohen, a customer and media relations official at the hospital.
Cohen said she didn't have information on the patients' conditions.
John Asselin, a spokesman for the Bureau of Land Management Southern Nevada District, said there was a hot air balloon crash north of Goodsprings, and multiple agencies have officials on scene, including the Federal Aviation Administration.