Nevada hot air balloon crash sends seven to Las Vegas hospital

(CNN) Seven people were taken to a hospital after a hot air balloon crash near Goodsprings, Nevada, about 40 miles southwest of Las Vegas, a hospital official said Thursday.

One patient was taken by helicopter to University Medical Center in Las Vegas and six patients are expected to arrive by ground, said Danita Cohen, a customer and media relations official at the hospital.

Cohen said she didn't have information on the patients' conditions.

John Asselin, a spokesman for the Bureau of Land Management Southern Nevada District, said there was a hot air balloon crash north of Goodsprings, and multiple agencies have officials on scene, including the Federal Aviation Administration.