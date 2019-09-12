The remains of a man missing for 22 years have been found -- thanks to Google Earth

(CNN) For over two decades, William Moldt's family was left with unanswered questions about his disappearance.

Now they can have closure -- all because of a startling discovery made while browsing Google Earth.

Moldt, who was 40 at the time, seemingly vanished from Palm Beach County, Florida, on November 7, 1997. That evening, he called his girlfriend from a bar to tell her he would be home soon, according to CNN affiliate WPTV. Shortly afterward, he was seen leaving the bar, alone and getting in his vehicle. He reportedly did not appear intoxicated, according to WPTV.

That night 22 years ago was the last time anyone would see him alive.

A previous resident of a neighborhood in Wellington, Florida, was searching around on Google Earth when they noticed something in the water, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office . In the images from Google Earth, you can see what appears to be a car in a retention pond that is flanked by homes.

The submererged car is on the top left side of the pond.

