He was nervous about the first day of school, so his school bus driver held his hand for support

(CNN) We've all been there. The first-day-of-school jitters. For one Wisconsin student it started on the school bus, last week.

Axel started 4K last week, which is a pre-kindergarten year for kids 4 and under in an elementary school setting. His mom, Amy Johnson, wanted to mark the occasion by taking a picture of him on the school bus.

Instead of a smile, Johnson got tears and a red face.

"He was super excited to go, but when the bus came around corner he was really quiet," she told CNN. "The bus opened the door and I looked at him and he started crying."

Axel before heading off to the bus stop on the first day of school.

Johnson said she picked Axel up to seat him on the bus but he was clinging onto her. That's when the bus driver, Isabel Lane, comforted him by showing him an open seat right behind her.

