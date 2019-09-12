A 12-year-old from the Bahamas has reunited with her mom in Florida after days in a shelter for unaccompanied minors

(CNN) A 12-year-old from the Bahamas who'd been held for days in a Florida shelter for unaccompanied minors has been released from custody and reunited with her mother, US Customs and Border Protection said Thursday.

The girl's case drew widespread attention after it was reported by the Miami Herald , which published a story Tuesday based on mother Katty Paul's account of what had occurred. Paul, who CNN has been unable to reach for comment, told the Herald her daughter Kaytora had left the Bahamas with her godmother on Sunday.

US immigration authorities separated them after they arrived in Florida, Paul said, and sent the girl to a Health and Human Services shelter.

"I thought losing my house was devastating. Or having to relocate to a different island or country was devastating," Paul told the newspaper. "But when I found out that they got her, my baby, I mean, there are no words. It was at that moment that I really lost everything."