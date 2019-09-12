Breaking News

Legal challenge in Belfast against no-deal Brexit dismissed

By Tara John and Peter Taggart, CNN

Updated 6:19 AM ET, Thu September 12, 2019

Raymond McCord was one of the claimants in the Northern Ireland case against the government.
Belfast, Northern Ireland (CNN)UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was dealt a rare piece of good news on Thursday when a judge in Belfast dismissed a legal challenge to a no-deal Brexit, rejecting a claim that it undermined the Good Friday Agreement, PA news agency reported.

Lord Justice Bernard McCloskey made the ruling on a trio of cases, which contended that Johnson's hardline no-deal Brexit strategy would damage the Good Friday Agreement that brought peace to Northern Ireland. That deal, signed in 1998, helped end decades of bloody sectarian violence in which more than 3,000 people died.
The government rejected that argument during two days of legal proceedings in Belfast High Court, PA reported.
One of the applicants was victims' campaigner Raymond McCord. His son was murdered by loyalist paramilitaries in 1997.

