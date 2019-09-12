(CNN) "Let's come back one more time. See you in 2020."

Those are the words of four-time grand slam champion and former world No. 1 Kim Clijsters, who announced Thursday that she is returning to professional tennis at the age of 36.

"For the past seven years, I've been a full-time mom," Clijsters, who has three children, said in a video posted to Twitter. "And I love it. I really, really do. But I also loved being a professional tennis player. And honestly, I miss that feeling. So... what if I tried to do both?"

Hi guys, I'm excited to finally be able to share this news with you... #wta #2020 pic.twitter.com/tm7jYMEwrH — Kim Clijsters (@Clijsterskim) September 12, 2019

Clijsters last played competitive matches when she was 29 years old, at the 2012 US Open. Following her retirement then, the Belgian was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame as a member of the class of 2017.

This will be the Clijster's second comeback. She first made a successful return to the WTA in 2009, winning three of her four major titles -- the US Open in 2009 and 2010 and the Australian Open in 2011.

