(CNN) The slide for Team USA men's basketball continues.

A day after losing to France in the quarterfinals, the Americans fell to Serbia 94-89 at the FIBA World Cup in a consolation game in China on Thursday, losing back-to-back games for the first time in international play since 2002.

With the loss, Team USA can finish no better than seventh -- making it the worst finish for the country in international tournament history. The previous worst was finishing sixth in the 2002 FIBA World Championship.

Serbia was running away with this game early, leading 32-7 at the end of the first quarter. But the US rallied to make it a game, trailing by four at halftime. It remained close for much of the second half until Serbia pulled away in the fourth quarter.

Bogdan Bogdanovic, who plays for the NBA's Sacramento Kings, led Serbia with 28 points. Harrison Barnes -- who also plays for the Kings -- had 22 points to lead the US.

Read More