Nationwide raids target Russian opposition activists after Moscow poll, says Alexei Navalny

Moscow (CNN) Russian authorities have staged nationwide raids on the regional offices of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, as well as the homes of dozens of staff and supporters, his team said Thursday.

Leonid Volkov, Navalny's chief of staff, said on Twitter that police had raided both the offices of Navalny's Anti-Corruption Fund and private residences.

Navalny said more than 200 searches had taken place at addresses across 41 cities, indirectly comparing the sweep to mass arrests during the height of Soviet repression.

"What is the record from which year? Since 1937?" he wrote on Twitter.

Kira Yarmysh, Navalny's spokesperson, tweeted that bank accounts of some activists had apparently been blocked.

Read More