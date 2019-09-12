cnn
Amazon is already discounting the brand-new 7th Gen iPad

Jacob Krol, CNN Underscored
Fri September 13, 2019

The 7th Generation iPad doesn't launch until Sept. 30, but Amazon has already discounted select models. You can save just under $30 on the 128 GB Wi-Fi model of the new iPad with a 10.2-inch display. And you get to pick the color.

  • Apple 7th Gen iPad 10.2-inch Wi-Fi in Silver ($399.99, originally $429; amazon.com)
  • Apple 7th Gen iPad 10.2-inch Wi-Fi in Space Gray ($399.99, originally $429; amazon.com)
  • Apple 7th Gen iPad 10.2-inch Wi-Fi in Gold ($399.99, originally $429; amazon.com)

For $399.99, you'll save $29 on a new tablet and score the latest from Apple. We've already spent time with the 7th Gen iPad — you can see our impressions here —but to recap, it features a 10.2-inch Retina display, an A10 Fusion chipset, Touch ID, a front facing FaceTime camera and a rear 8-megapixel camera.

It also features a smart connector on the side that adds a Smart Keyboard ($106.99, originally $159; amazon.com) and it supports the first-generation Apple Pencil ($94.88; amazon.com).

We're not exactly sure how long this deal will last, but savings on an iPad just announced on Tuesday is a good deal.

