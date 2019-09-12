Amazon is already discounting the brand-new 7th Gen iPad

The 7th Generation iPad doesn't launch until Sept. 30, but Amazon has already discounted select models. You can save just under $30 on the 128 GB Wi-Fi model of the new iPad with a 10.2-inch display. And you get to pick the color.

Apple 7th Gen iPad 10.2-inch Wi-Fi in Silver ($399.99, originally $429; amazon.com)

Apple 7th Gen iPad 10.2-inch Wi-Fi in Space Gray ($399.99, originally $429; amazon.com)

Apple 7th Gen iPad 10.2-inch Wi-Fi in Gold ($399.99, originally $429; amazon.com)

For $399.99, you'll save $29 on a new tablet and score the latest from Apple. We've already spent time with the 7th Gen iPad — you can see our impressions here —but to recap, it features a 10.2-inch Retina display, an A10 Fusion chipset, Touch ID, a front facing FaceTime camera and a rear 8-megapixel camera.

It also features a smart connector on the side that adds a Smart Keyboard ($106.99, originally $159; amazon.com) and it supports the first-generation Apple Pencil ($94.88; amazon.com).

We're not exactly sure how long this deal will last, but savings on an iPad just announced on Tuesday is a good deal.

