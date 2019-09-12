We got our hands on the 7th Gen iPad 10.2"

When Apple announced the entry-level iPad was swapping a 9.7-inch display for a 10.2-inch one, I may have shed a tear. But while the newest iPad, now in its 7th generation, is a bit bigger, it's as light and as portable as ever.

One huge selling point is the price. The new iPad is just $329 for the base 32GB model with Wifi in gold, silver or space gray. It features a larger display, faster A10 chipset and all the features of iPadOS. It's also up for pre-order now. Let's dive into some of my initial thoughts after a brief hands-on.

With a larger display comes a slightly larger iPad. The newest model reminds me of the 10.5-inch iPad Pro or the current iPad Air, but just a hair smaller. It's still every bit as portable, weighing in at under a pound. It keeps bezels around the display and includes a home button on the bottom. There's no Face ID on this iPad, but you'll get Touch ID for easy unlocking.

This newest model includes a smart connector on the side of the device, which means you'll be able to pair it with a smart keyboard. It's really nice to see this traditionally higher-end feature available at a lower price point. You can also use the first-generation Apple Pencil with the 7th Gen iPad-- it charges and pairs via the Lightning port on the bottom.

In terms of performance, the 7th Gen iPad was fast and fluid, no doubt a result of its A10 Fusion Chip. It's also running the latest in terms of software with full support iPadOS aka iOS 13, which means you can multitask, lock in the day view on the home screen, drag and drop and use the Files app.

Rounding out these new features are an 8-megapixel lens on the back, a FaceTime HD camera on the front and what Apple claims is 10 hours of battery life. The 7th Gen iPad is up for pre-order now and will ship on September 30. I'm looking forward to putting it through its paces in a full review later this month.

