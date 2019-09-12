(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:
-- The House Judiciary Committee passed a resolution defining the rules of an impeachment investigation.
-- Exclusive: Chief Justice John Roberts changed his position to vote against Trump on the census citizenship question, sources say.
-- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he did not mislead the Queen about why he suspended Parliament in the run-up to the Brexit deadline.
-- Tonight, 10 top 2020 contenders will take the stage in the third Democratic debate. Here are six things to watch for and how to watch.
-- Officials say 1,300 people are still listed as missing nearly two weeks after Hurricane Dorian hit the Bahamas. At least 50 people were killed by the storm.
-- A Paris craftsman says the Saudi crown prince's sister ordered a bodyguard to beat and humiliate him. She was tried in absentia and found guilty.
-- Put the coffee down. A transatlantic flight was forced to divert because a pilot spilled a cup of coffee on the aircraft's controls.
-- The Duchess of Sussex launched a fashion line today -- and her bag has already sold out.