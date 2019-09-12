Brazil is 'not the culprit' for the Amazon fires, says country's foreign minister

(CNN) Brazil's foreign minister addressed the Amazon fires and climate change on Wednesday -- but not in the way you might expect.

In a speech at the Heritage Foundation in Washington, DC, Minister of Foreign Affairs Ernesto Araujo denied that his country was responsible for the devastation of the rainforest, and accused other countries and activists of trying to "invade Brazil" under the guise of climate change action.

"It doesn't seem like a climate catastrophe to me, at least," he said. "But from the debate that is going on, it would seem that the world is ending."

He acknowledged that climate change was real and was scientifically observable, but questioned whether it was a manmade phenomenon, claiming computer models were largely wrong and "overestimated the increasing temperature."

"Is this change catastrophic to the point of requiring the worst sacrifices, as it's said nowadays? It doesn't seem to be so," he said, citing "medium confidence" in a 2018 report by the United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).