(CNN) Tiger Woods is teaming up with Justin Timberlake to help the Bahamas.

Woods, the champion golfer, and Timberlake, the Grammy-winning singer, are helping set up a fund to provide aid and relief for victims of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas.

The celebrities will work with the Royal Bank of Canada, as well as a luxury brand and a Bahamian resort in the relief effort.

"As a strong believer in philanthropy and teamwork, I'm excited to partner with my friends @jtimberlake, #NEXUSLuxuryCollection, @rbc and @albanybahamas to establish the ONE Bahamas Fund in support of Hurricane Dorian relief, recovery and rebuilding efforts," Woods said Thursday in a series of tweets

Woods, Timberlake and their partners have already pledged $6 million for the fund and promise to match donations made by the public.