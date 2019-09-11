Lakes on Saturn's moon may be explosion craters

Photos: NASA says farewell to Cassini On September 15, 2017, the 20-year Cassini mission ended in a "death dive" into Saturn's upper atmosphere, collecting data until the spacecraft broke apart and became part of the planet it set out to explore. Hide Caption 1 of 15

This is the last image taken by NASA's Cassini spacecraft before it broke apart in Saturn's atmosphere on September 15, 2017. RIP, Cassini!

This is Cassini's final resting place. NASA says the montage of images was created using data from Cassini's visual and infrared mapping spectrometer. What you see in the photo are clouds in the atmosphere, silhouetted against that inner glow, according to NASA.

Cassini captured this image of Saturn's northern hemisphere on September 13, 2017. It is among the last images Cassini sent back to Earth.

Cassini took this final image of Saturn's rings on September 13, 2017 while the spacecraft was 684,000 miles (1.1 million kilometers) away from the planet.

Two days before its death plunge into Saturn, Cassini took this image of Saturn's A ring. The ring features what scientists call a lone "propeller" -- a feature created by small moonlets in the rings.

This image of Saturn's moon, Titan, was among the last obtained by Cassini's narrow-angle camera on September 13, 2017. The images were taken two days before Cassini plunged into Saturn's atmosphere.

Cassini took this image of Saturn's moon Titan in 2012. NASA scientists say they have detected acrylonitrile in Titan's atmosphere. The chemical could possibly form cell membranes. That means, according to scientists, Titan could have the right conditions for life to develop.