Care Bears, Matchbox cars, Nerf blasters and smart phones among 2019 finalists for National Toy Hall of Fame

(CNN) Some of the world's most beloved toys and games are vying for a spot in the National Toy Hall of Fame.

The Strong National Museum of Play, which hosts the Hall, announced the 2019 finalists for the hono r on Wednesday.

The list includes old favorites like the top, coloring books, Matchbox Cars and the Fischer-Price Corn Popper, which have delighted children for generations.

The smart phone also made the list because it is a platform for millions of games and has "revolutionized the way that people across the globe interact with the world and each other in playful ways," the announcement said.

The card game Magic the Gathering was also nominated, along with Risk and Jenga.