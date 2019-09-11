At least 6 people are hospitalized after a workplace stabbing in Tallahassee, Florida

(CNN) Police have a suspect in custody as they investigate a stabbing incident Wednesday morning at Dyke Industries in Tallahassee, Florida, a police spokesman said.

Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare has received six people from the stabbing incident, the provider said.

"They are currently being evaluated by our medical team," the hospital said.

It was not immediately clear if the suspect is an employee, Tallahassee police spokesman Damon Miller said.

