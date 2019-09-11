A firefighter killed on September 11 is identified 18 years later

(CNN) A firefighter who died on September 11 was laid to rest Tuesday after his remains were identified 18 years later.

Firefighters and loved ones gathered to mourn Michael Haub after his remains were conclusively identified, the Uniformed Firefighters Association said in a statement. It said the service was to provide his family with closure and a peace of mind after the medical examiner last week identified more of his remains that were recovered at Ground Zero.

Haub was a 13-year veteran of the department in Ladder Company 4, according to the association.

"We remember him and the 342 other firefighters who perished that fateful day, and will be forever grateful for the courage they show," it said in a statement Tuesday.

