(CNN) Philadelphia's acting police commissioner apologized this week for having worn an LAPD T-shirt that many perceive to be a reference to the Los Angeles police beating of Rodney King, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

The shirt Christine M. Coulter wore in the 1990s read: "L.A.P.D. We Treat You Like a King."

On Tuesday, Coulter called wearing the shirt a "careless decision."

"I am profoundly sorry that anything I would've done could've caused such hurt," she said.

Coulter's apology comes shortly after The Inquirer's report last week that she had been photographed wearing the shirt as a young police officer.

During the Tuesday meeting during which Coulter made her remarks, Philadelphia City Councilwoman Cindy Bass said she had written to Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney calling on the acting commissioner to "step down immediately," The Inquirer reported.

"It is inconceivable that she was unaware" of the T-shirt's apparent reference to the beating, Bass said.