Cargo plane crashes into repair shop's parking lot near Toledo airport, killing 2

(CNN) A cargo plane crashed into a truck repair facility's parking lot early Wednesday as it approached Toledo's airport, killing two people aboard, officials said.

The twin-engine Convair 440 crashed shortly after 2:30 a.m. ET outside Bubba's Diesel & Auto repair business just east of Toledo Express Airport in northwestern Ohio, officials with the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority said.

The plane hit an unspecified number of unoccupied vehicles at the business, leaving a wide field of fiery debris, airport operations manager Joe Rotterdam said.

Several fires erupted across a large debris field as a result of the crash, an aiport official said.

Two people were found dead aboard the plane, port authority spokeswoman Kayla Lewandowski said. Their names were not immediately released.

The plane had taken off from Tennessee's Millington-Memphis Airport, and its two occupants were preparing to land when the crash happened, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

