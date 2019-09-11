Cargo plane crashes near Toledo airport, erupting into flames as it strikes unoccupied vehicles

(CNN) A cargo plane crashed outside a vehicle-repair business early Wednesday near the Toledo airport, creating fires that have taken hours to extinguish, officials with the Ohio airport said.

Two people were believed to have been aboard the plane that crashed shortly after 2:30 a.m. ET, and it's not clear whether they survived, said Joe Rotterdam, an airport operations manager with the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority.

The plane was approaching Toledo Express Airport when it went to ground and struck unoccupied vehicles at Bubba's Diesel & Auto repair business, just east of the airport, Rotterdam said.

Several fires erupted across a large debris field as a result of the crash, an aiport official said.

Details on what led to the crash, where the flight originated, and what the plane was carrying weren't immediately available.

