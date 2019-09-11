Breaking News

Cargo plane crashes near Toledo airport, erupting into flames as it strikes unoccupied vehicles

By Jason Hanna and Joe Sutton, CNN

Updated 8:01 AM ET, Wed September 11, 2019

Firefighters tend to flames at the scene of a plane crash Wednesday morning east of Toledo's airport.

(CNN)A cargo plane crashed outside a vehicle-repair business early Wednesday near the Toledo airport, creating fires that have taken hours to extinguish, officials with the Ohio airport said.

Two people were believed to have been aboard the plane that crashed shortly after 2:30 a.m. ET, and it's not clear whether they survived, said Joe Rotterdam, an airport operations manager with the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority.
The plane was approaching Toledo Express Airport when it went to ground and struck unoccupied vehicles at Bubba's Diesel & Auto repair business, just east of the airport, Rotterdam said.
Several fires erupted across a large debris field as a result of the crash, an aiport official said.
"The wreckage is in multiple pieces, so it's a larger debris area (at) that business," Rotterdam said, according to video posted online by CNN affiliate WTVG.
    Details on what led to the crash, where the flight originated, and what the plane was carrying weren't immediately available.
      The National Transportation Safety Board has been told of the crash, and NTSB investigators likely will arrive Wednesday at the scene, Rotterdam said.
      Because the crash happened away from the airport, the crash will not disrupt other flights there, he said.