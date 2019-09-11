New Zealand firefighters perform powerful haka to honor 9/11 first responders

(CNN) Firefighters in New Zealand performed a hair-raising, powerful haka under Auckland's Sky Tower on Wednesday.

US Ambassador Scott Brown, who tweeted videos of the event, said it was in tribute to the "bravery and sacrifice of 9/11 first responders."

Ka mau te wehi! @FireEmergencyNZ firefighters honor fallen 9/11 👩‍🚒👨‍🚒and first responders with a haka. pic.twitter.com/LmYG1s6QDt — Ambassador Brown 🇺🇸 (@USAmbNZ) September 11, 2019

Footage shows the firefighters performing the ceremonial Maori war dance, which is done by New Zealand's All Blacks rugby team before each game, in front of other New Zealand firefighters and visitors from the New York City Fire Department.

Hakas were performed across the New Zealand in the wake of the Christchurch mosque shootings as a way of unifying people.

An appropriate and uniquely Kiwi way to remember the bravery and sacrifice of 9/11 first responders 👨‍🚒👩‍🚒 #KiaKaha #Haka #911Anniversary #September11th 🇳🇿🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/0ex3seSzP0 — Ambassador Brown 🇺🇸 (@USAmbNZ) September 11, 2019

More than 200 firefighters also climbed the stairs of the 328-meter-high Sky Tower in memory of the 343 New York City Fire Department firefighters who lost their lives in the September 11 attacks.

