'Jersey Shore' star Mike Sorrentino to be released from prison

New York (CNN) Michael "The Situation" Sorrentino, best known for starring on MTV's "Jersey Shore," will be released from a New York federal prison Thursday, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Sorrentino, 38, was sentenced to eight months in prison for tax evasion in 2018 and ordered to pay a fine of $10,000 and complete 500 hours of community service.

Sorrentino appeared on "Jersey Shore" from 2009 to 2012 and on the show's 2018 spinoff, " Jersey Shore: Family Vacation ."

"I'm happy he's being released," New Jersey attorney Richard Sapinski, who represented Sorrentino, told CNN. "I like Michael. I'm glad the matter is being concluded. I wish him well."

On his verified Instagram page, fans expressed support and enthusiasm for Sorrentino's release, with comments such as, "proud and happy for you," "one more day homie," and "tomorrow's the big day," among others. His wife Lauren's Twitter page is also flooded with words of hope and motivation regarding Sorrentino's upcoming release.

Read More