Megachurch pastor who was known for his work in mental health advocacy kills himself

(CNN) Jarrid Wilson, a popular pastor known for his work in mental health advocacy at a Southern California megachurch, has died by suicide, Senior Pastor Greg Laurie with Harvest Christian Fellowship Church said in a statement.

Wilson joined the church as an associate pastor last year and has since spoken out many times about the issue of mental health, Laurie said.

Wilson and his wife founded an outreach called "Anthem of Hope" designed to help people dealing with depression and suicidal thoughts.

"Jarrid also repeatedly dealt with depression and was very open about his ongoing struggles," Laurie said. "He wanted to especially help those who were dealing with suicidal thoughts."

He is survived by his wife, Juli, and two young sons, according to Laurie's post.