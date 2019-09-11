He spent his entire life pranking others. Now his family is sending him off with a comedic obituary

(CNN) An 82-year-old man known for pranking those around him got his very own comedic farewell in an unusual obituary this week.

Connecticut native Joe Heller's life was described as one of "frugality, hoarding and cheap mischief," according to the obituary , written by his daughter Monique Heller.

Joe didn't take any prisoners when it came to his joking antics. That included his own mother. He named his first dog Fart so that, if the dog needed to be called back home, she'd have to scream his name out loud, according to the obituary.

Heller would frequent the Essex Dump -- and leaves his family with a "house full of crap, 300 pounds of birdseed and dead houseplants that they have no idea what to do with," according to the obituary.

"My dad has an unorthodox view of life and I wanted to honor him and make people smile," Monique Heller told CNN.

Read More