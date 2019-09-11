Cleveland Browns star's girlfriend dies in a car accident weeks after giving birth

(CNN) The girlfriend of Cleveland Browns defensive end Chris Smith was killed Wednesday morning in a car accident, the NFL team said in a statement.

Petara Cordero was in Smith's 2019 Lamborghini when the couple pulled over to the side of I-90 West in Cleveland around 2 a.m. after a tire blew. The car veered left and hit the median.

Without significant injuries, Cordero got out of the car. Shortly after, a woman in a 2017 Mazda 3 hit the passenger's side of Smith's car and Cordero, who was standing on the shoulder, Cleveland police said in a statement to CNN.

Police and paramedics arrived on scene shortly after. Cordero, 26, was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the second car was also taken to the hospital, where she was to be released after receiving care. The woman admitted she had been drinking, police said. A toxicology report is pending.

