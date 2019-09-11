'This is childhood cancer': A mom shared a heart-wrenching photo of her 4-year-old son with leukemia

(CNN) Childhood cancer is draining, frightening and painful. A mother in Texas shared an unfiltered peek into how the disease impacted her family.

Kaitlyn Burge posted stirring photos of her 4-year-old son, Beckett, leaning over a toilet, with his 5-year old sister Aubrey standing guard. Beckett was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia over a year ago.

"Vomiting between play sessions. Waking up to throw up. Standing by her brother's side and rubbing his back while he gets sick," she wrote. "This is childhood cancer. Take it or leave it."

Burge said she took the photos in January, but they depict a "typical day in the life" for her son. Beckett takes a chemotherapy pill every night in addition to monthly trips to a clinic where he receives chemo through a port, and with chemo comes nausea.

Her children make sacrifices for their brother

