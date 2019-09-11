A 12-year-old fled the Bahamas with her godmother. They made it to Florida. Then US immigration authorities separated them

(CNN) The mother of a 12-year-old from the Bahamas is trying to reunite with her daughter after US immigration authorities sent the girl to a shelter for unaccompanied minors, according to the Miami Herald.

Katty Paul told the Herald her daughter flew to West Palm Beach with her godmother Sunday after their family was rescued in the Bahamas. Immigration authorities, Paul said, separated the girl from the godmother after they arrived in Florida.

The mother, who CNN has been unable to reach for comment, told the Herald her daughter is now in the custody of the US Department of Health and Human Services.

"I thought losing my house was devastating. Or having to relocate to a different island or country was devastating," Paul told the Herald. "But when I found out that they got her, my baby, I mean, there are no words. It was at that moment that I really lost everything."