Scottish judges rule UK parliament suspension is unlawful

(CNN) Three judges at Scotland's highest court of appeal have ruled that the UK government's decision to shut down Parliament is unlawful, according to Britain's PA news agency.

It is unclear whether the ruling means the suspension -- also known as prorogation -- will be reversed.

SNP MP Joanna Cherry QC, who was among the cross-party group of politicians who brought the action, tweeted: "All 3 judges in Scotland's Highest court of appeal rule Prorogation unlawful!"

"Huge thanks to all our supporters & our fantastic legal team who have achieved the historic ruling that prorogation is unlawful," she added in a second tweet.

