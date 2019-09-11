Team USA loses to France in FIBA World Cup quarterfinals

(CNN)For the first time in 13 years, there will be a new men's FIBA World Cup champion.
In a shocker, Team USA lost to France 89-79 in the quarterfinals in Dongguan, China. It ends the 58-game winning streak the US -- using NBA players during that stretch -- had in international tournaments.
"Any loss hurts," Team USA head coach Gregg Popovich said. "And in this situation it hurts more, but life goes on. This is very important, and we would have loved to have won just like any other team. We'd love to win their games in this tournament. But we're all grown. We all have families and lives, and life will go on."
The last time the Americans lost in international tournament play was in 2006, when the US fell to Greece in the semifinals of the FIBA World Championship.
France, who led Team USA at halftime, went on an 11-0 run late in the fourth quarter, taking an 82-76 lead. France never trailed again.
Evan Fournier, who also plays for the Orlando Magic, had 22 points while Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz had 21 points, 16 rebounds and three blocked shots to lead France. Donovan Mitchell, who also plays for the Jazz, led all scorers with 29 points for the US.
France will face Argentina in the semifinals.
The US qualified for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo after defeating Brazil on Monday. But the Americans did that without many of the biggest NBA stars, as several of the top players in the league opted out of playing for the FIBA World Cup this summer.
"If they didn't want to come here, it's on them," Mitchell said. "We have 11 other guys in this room that want to compete, on top of that guys who didn't make it that wanted to compete, too. So I'm going to ride for these guys.
"They don't want to play, they don't want to play. I know how I feel. I know how those guys feel, and that's where my head is at. You guys are going to go on and say who we didn't have, but why don't you all focus on who we do have? Our seasons have ended, and we came ready to work for Coach Pop, for all of these coaches.
"It's not about who's not here. I've been saying that for a while."