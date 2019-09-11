Team USA loses to France in FIBA World Cup quarterfinals

(CNN) For the first time in 13 years, there will be a new men's FIBA World Cup champion.

In a shocker, Team USA lost to France 89-79 in the quarterfinals in Dongguan, China. It ends the 58-game winning streak the US -- using NBA players during that stretch -- had in international tournaments.

"Any loss hurts," Team USA head coach Gregg Popovich said. "And in this situation it hurts more, but life goes on. This is very important, and we would have loved to have won just like any other team. We'd love to win their games in this tournament. But we're all grown. We all have families and lives, and life will go on."

The last time the Americans lost in international tournament play was in 2006, when the US fell to Greece in the semifinals of the FIBA World Championship.

France, who led Team USA at halftime, went on an 11-0 run late in the fourth quarter, taking an 82-76 lead. France never trailed again.

