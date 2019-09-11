(CNN) Apple unveiled its new iPhone models on Tuesday -- but while some tech fans applauded the new phones' design and specifications and others weighed in on their pricing, another feature has caught the eye of trypophobia sufferers everywhere.

The Pro and Pro Max phones feature three camera lenses. And while the design is likely to appeal to photography fans, some social media users say it is triggering their trypophobia -- an intense, irrational fear of small holes and clusters of circles and bumps, such as those in a honeycomb, lotus flower or bubble bath.

I've had really bad trypophobia for years now and seeing pics of the new iPhone 11 all over my timeline makes me want to set everything on fire..stop pic.twitter.com/E1ucM9eeQy — Em Harriss (@EmHarriss) September 10, 2019

Those new camera's trigger my trypophobia and it's no joke 🤢 #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/qaaGfHR03j — C 🌟 (@Seokjiminah) September 10, 2019

Research into trypophobia is limited. Geoff Cole, a visual scientist at the University of Essex in the UK, told CNN that while it might seem "a little bit odd" for people to feel uncomfortable at the sight of holes clustered together, for people with trypophobia, the images can cause a range of reactions, with varying levels of severity.

According to research from the University of Essex, "the phobia arises in part because the inducing stimuli share basic visual characteristics with those of dangerous organisms."

Trypophobic images generally display "high (color) contrast at mid-range spatial frequencies" -- cycling from bright to dark three or four times per centimeter, seen at arm's length -- and have a "very unique spectral composition (brightness and contrast), something you don't see in the natural world -- except in poisonous animals," Cole told CNN.

