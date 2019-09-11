(CNN) A nursing home doctor has been acquitted of the murder of an elderly woman with severe dementia following a closely watched euthanasia trial in the Netherlands.

The court in The Hague concluded on Wednesday that the unidentified doctor, who has since retired, carried out euthanasia in accordance with the law and had not been negligent.

"The Court concludes that the doctor ended the patient's life by administering euthanasia at the explicit and serious request of the patient," a statement from the court said.

Prosecutors had argued that the doctor did not do enough to confirm consent in ending the life of the 74-year-old woman in 2016.

The woman had written a directive asking for euthanasia in the event she was admitted to a nursing home with dementia and she thought the time was right. But, once she was admitted to the home, she gave "mixed signals," according to an August 26 statement from the Public Prosecution Service.

