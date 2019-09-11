Young cancer survivor obsessed with Bumblebee gets a special birthday surprise

(CNN) Whitaker Weinburger has been battling cancer for most of his life. Now that the 4-year-old Virginia boy is in remission, his mother set out to give him a very special birthday surprise involving his love of Bumblebee, the yellow Transformer.

When Whitaker opened his front door to walk to pre-school in Alexandria on Wednesday, he was met by the site of a street lined hundreds of yellow vehicles. There were all sorts of yellow vehicles, from firetrucks to a Maserati. There were even a few construction equipment vehicles there.

A view of the street with all the yellow vehicles.

Whitaker was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma, a type of cancer that develops from nerve cells, when he was 13-months-old, his mother, Erin, said.

"He's been through multiple surgeries, many rounds of chemo, 2 bone marrow transplants, radiation, and antibody therapy," she said in her Facebook post.

"He is stable, and has been for about a year now. And we are ready to celebrate him!"

