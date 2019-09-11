Bomb squad called to Swedish preschool after child brings in live grenade

(CNN) Officers from Sweden's national bomb squad put a preschool in lockdown on Tuesday after a child brought live ammunition into class.

Staff at the kindergarten in the southern Swedish city of Kristianstad called the police after discovering the suspicious item in the evening, after children left for the day.

Once on the scene, police realized it was a grenade and decided to call in the bomb squad.

Detonation experts assessed the device -- which a police spokesman described to CNN as "like a rifle round but bigger" -- and deemed it too dangerous to move. It was then dismantled in a controlled environment at the kindergarten, the spokesman said.

The spokesman told CNN that the child had found the ammunition in a field used by the military for training exercises.

Read More