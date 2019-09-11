10 top-rated sheet masks you can buy on Amazon right now

Originally a Korean beauty trend, sheet masks have made their way to the US, where fans (including a celeb cult following) love the way the wet paper face masks, often made of bamboo, fiber or cotton, deliver soothing ingredients to the skin.

Sheet masks work by creating a barrier which prevents the ingredients (such as antioxidants, vitamins or amino acids) from evaporating. This intensifies their delivery of promised skin benefits, whether that's hydration or brightening. Typically left on for 10 to 30 minutes and used without rinsing, they're quick and convenient. Since they come packaged in individual packets, they're a go-to for travel, especially for fighting dryness on long flights.

The good news is sheet masks are available at a range of price points, great for a quick hydrating pick-me-up and an easy splurge. We've rounded up our faves for hydration, anti-aging and brightening that you can buy on Amazon right now. So go ahead and treat yourself!

Hydrating

A Japanese skin care favorite, Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mask ($12; amazon.com) uses a blend of lightweight rice oil, essential fatty acids and vitamin E to leave skin luminous and dewy. The mask itself is made with ultrafine microfibers that deliver serum into the skin for an added hydration boost.

Infused with relaxing lavender and flower extracts, Tonymoly I'm Real Hydrating Mask Sheet ($3; amazon.com) is an affordable option that's suitable for even the most sensitive skin types. The three-layer pulp sheet from this popular Korean brand easily stays in place for the recommended 20 to 30 minutes, making it a great travel pick.

The sheet mask with an A-list following (Gigi Hadid and Gwyneth Paltrow are fans), SK-II Facial Treatment Mask ($23.35; amazon.com) isn't cheap, but might be worth the splurge. It uses Pitera, a natural byproduct of yeast fermentation that contains a host of amino acids, minerals and vitamins, leaving your skin radiant and supple.

Free of synthetic ingredients, alcohol and dyes, Peach & Lily Good Skin Day Drench + Nourish Face Mask ($25; amazon.com) contains hyaluronic acid, one of the gold standards in ingredients when it comes to providing moisture to the skin. Other hydrating ingredients include avocado, olive oil and algae.

Anti-aging

If organic ingredients are important to you, you need to get Orgaid Organic Sheet Mask ($22 for a pack of four; amazon.com) on your radar. This mask contains hyaluronic acid, vitamin B3 and organic botanicals to visibly reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles, and it's free of parabens, alcohols and sulfates.

The Eve Hansen Collagen Boosting Sheet Mask ($20.98 for a pack of five; amazon.com) works to stimulate collagen in the skin through nourishing ingredients such as blueberry, spinach, and tangerine extracts, as well as hyaluronic acid. By repairing the skin and boosting hydration, it'll make skin look firmer and more toned.

The Peach Blossom Leaf Face Mask ($9.99 for a pack of six; amazon.com) contains a range of natural botanical extracts, including peach, cactus, aloe vera and algae. This mix of ingredients fights aging by moisturizing and firming the skin.

Brightening

Made with natural bamboo yarn, the Rael Bamboo Vitamin C Face Mask ($14.24 for a pack of five; amazon.com) mask delivers vitamin C and natural antioxidant-rich fruit ingredients, such as pomegranate and mulberry, for a youthful glow.

The only mask that contains pearl extract, Lapcos Pearl Sheet Mask ($14 for a pack of five; amazon.com) works to promote brighter skin with probiotics and white flower to nourish the skin. These ingredients help to exfoliate and improve skin tone, which leads to a radiant complexion.

Packed with niacinamide (a form of vitamin B3) to treat hyperpigmentation and Centella asiatica extract to fight inflammation, Facetory Glow Baby Glow Sheet Mask ($15 for a pack of 10; amazon.com) uses a two-hit process to really boost skin's natural glow, while being gentle enough for sensitive skin.

The prices above reflect the listed retailer's price on the date this article was published.