Archbishop of Canterbury prostrates himself at Amritsar massacre memorial

(CNN) The Archbishop of Canterbury has published remarkable images of himself lying prostrate at the memorial to the victims of the 1919 Amritsar massacre in India.

On April 13, 1919, British troops fired without warning on a peaceful protest of thousands of unarmed Indians in Amritsar, in the northern state of Punjab, in what became known as the Amritsar or Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

While the number of those killed is a matter of dispute. A report by a British-led committee following the massacre put the number of victims at close to 400, with three to four times as many people injured. Indian observers said more than 1,000 people lost their lives.

The bloody event marked a turning point in India's modern history and was the prelude to Mahatma Gandhi's commitment to Indian nationalism and the fight for independence.

