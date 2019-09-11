(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Wednesday on CNN:
-- Americans across the country are marking the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.
-- Police are investigating a stabbing incident that injured at least five in Tallahassee, Florida.
-- UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson must resign if he is found to have misled the Queen, says former Attorney General.
-- Republican Dan Bishop narrowly won the closely watched North Carolina special congressional election. The slim margin of victory could be a 2020 bellwether.
-- Two hikers found a message in a bottle and helped rescue a stranded family. Now the family wants to thank them.
-- A 32-year-old man impersonated an 81-year-old. Airport security wasn't having it.
-- President Trump called for US interest rates to be zero or less as he insisted on refinancing US debt.
-- A sixth person died from vaping-related lung disease. Here's what you need to know.
-- The White House is currently discussing potential candidates to replace John Bolton as national security adviser, with at least 10 names being circulated, sources say.