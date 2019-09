(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Wednesday on CNN:

-- Americans across the country are marking the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks

-- Police are investigating a stabbing incident that injured at least five in Tallahassee, Florida.

-- UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson must resign if he is found to have misled the Queen , says former Attorney General.

-- Republican Dan Bishop narrowly won the closely watched North Carolina special congressional election. The slim margin of victory could be a 2020 bellwether.

-- Two hikers found a message in a bottle and helped rescue a stranded family. Now the family wants to thank them.