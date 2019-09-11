Four girls are raped every hour in Brazil, study finds

(CNN) In Brazil, four girls under 13 are raped every hour and every two minutes police receive a report of violence against women.

Those are just two of the findings from a new study released Tuesday by non-governmental organization Brazilian Forum of Public Security, which found that violence against women and girls is worsening in the country.

Brazil -- which is home to over 200 million people -- is already among the most dangerous places on earth to be female.

The report found that femicides -- when a woman is murdered for being a woman -- increased by 4% last year on the previous year, even as the national homicide rate fell 10.8%. In 88% of those cases, the perpetrator was the woman's partner or former partner.

Over 263,000 women suffered serious injuries at the hands of their partner, according to the study, which was based on governmental data.