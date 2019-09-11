(CNN) Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has asked the courts to impose mandatory death sentences for people convicted of murder following a series of kidnapping and killings, including one in which his nephew died.

In that case, Museveni said camera footage showed policemen on duty were sleeping and failed to trace the vehicle used by the kidnappers when the victims' relatives reported the incident. The president said he had given an order for the officers to be prosecuted and dismissed from government service.

"If those who are in uniform today cannot do their job, there are plenty who will replace them," Museveni said.

CNN has reached out to Uganda's police spokesman for comment to Museveni's allegations and is awaiting a response.

Serious crimes, including murder and treason, can be punished with the death sentence in Uganda, but it is not mandatory and only handed out at a judge's discretion.

Museveni said security is being beefed up and law enforcement is deploying technology to identify and apprehend criminals swiftly.