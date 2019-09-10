Brain implants could give governments and companies power to read your mind, scientists warn

London (CNN) Telepathy is a thing of sci-fi movies, not real-life interaction. Right?

In the future, that could all change, according to scientific experts in Britain.

People could "become telepathic to some degree," thanks to neural interface technologies that are being developed, according to the Royal Society, the UK's Academy of Sciences.

But it has warned that neural interfaces -- devices implanted internally or worn externally which can record or stimulate brain activity -- could be open to abuse as they become more sophisticated.

Neural implants, and external interfaces, have already been licensed in the world of medicine and are being used to treat medical conditions from strokes to epilepsy.

