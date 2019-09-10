3 couples are suing Virginia after being denied marriage licenses because they refused to disclose their race

(CNN) Three couples are suing the state of Virginia to overturn a law that requires marriage applicants to disclose their race in order to get a marriage license.

"The requirement to identify by 'race' uses terms grounded in ignorance and bigotry, not in science," the couples' lawsuit says, and it reflects "Virginia's historical repression of non-white persons."

The lawsuit, filed in a federal court on Thursday, says Virginia's requirement is unconstitutional.

The couples all were denied marriage licenses in the state after refusing to designate their race on an application.

The Virginia Department of Health, which includes the office that issues marriage licenses, declined to comment because of pending litigation.

Read More