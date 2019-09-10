Texas mother Crystal Mason appeals five-year sentence for illegal voting

(CNN) A Texas mother sentenced to five years in prison for voting illegally in the 2016 election appealed her conviction Tuesday, saying she did not know her status as a felon on release made her ineligible to cast a ballot.

Crystal Mason, an African-American mother of three, was on supervised release after serving time for tax fraud when she filled out a provisional ballot. She has said she did not know that as a convicted felon in Texas, she could not vote until the supervised release was complete.

Tuesday's half-hour hearing before a three-judge panel in Fort Worth focused largely on whether the provisional ballot that Mason cast actually constitutes a vote. A court representative told CNN there is no date set for a decision.

Mason, 44, and her supporters see her appeal as part of a broader fight to preserve voters' rights amid a crackdown on what some election officials allege is rampant fraud at the ballot box.

Mason "stepped forward to challenge the injustice that was done to her by this state's politicians, who were willing to deprive her of her liberty for five years for their own insidious political agenda," Beth Stevens, an attorney with the Texas Civl Rights Project, told reporters after the hearing. "No one should be incarcerated for, at worst, under the state's theory, making a mistake when they go cast a vote."

