The University of Tennessee says it's already sold more than 16,000 shirts inspired by bullied boy's design

(CNN) A T-shirt inspired by a young Tennessee Volunteer fan, who was bullied for his homemade design, is selling wildly after news of the boy's creativity and team spirit went viral.

His teacher wrote in a Facebook post that's been shared more than 10,000 times that the boy was devastated when other kids made fun of the shirt he was so proud of.

The university sent a box full of shirts, hats, pens, water bottles and other UT goodies that the boy shared with his classmates, the teacher said.

Smokey, the University of Tennessee's costumed mascot, wore his own homemade paper logo in a video posted over the weekend thanking the boy for his support.

Be a true volunteer and always wear your college colors with pride. #endbullying ... this is the video we sent to Mrs.Synder to share with our Pal! pic.twitter.com/E8Xwnz6a4C — Smokey (@UTSmokey_00) September 7, 2019

Fans also painted the logo on "The Rock," a landmark on the university's Knoxville campus.

"As the Volunteers, the University of Tennessee believes in putting others before ourselves. We're so glad we were able to support this student, put a smile on his face and bring more orange into his life. In the true spirit of UT, alumni, fans and honorary Volunteers around the world have stepped up," Haag said in a statement.

The boy has not been identified, but he will have plenty of University of Tennessee gear to wear on September 21, when the team comes to Gainesville, Florida, to play the University of Florida.