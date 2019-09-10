Forwards or backwards, it's all the same. Welcome to Palindrome Week

(CNN) Something special is going on for the next week, heck for the next week and a half. You probably don't even realize it's happening.

It's Palindrome Week!

Palindrome, as you know, is a word, a phrase, or a sequence of numbers that reads the same whether you read it forward or backward. Like: "mom" or "tacocat."

This entire week, the dates are palindromes.

Tuesdays is 9-10-19. Wednesday is 9-11-19.

Read More