Its name has been debated for years. Now signs for Negro Mountain are gone.

(CNN) Highway authorities in Maryland removed four signs for Negro Mountain this spring, a state spokeswoman said.

The state made a formal announcement on Friday, and said that the signs along Interstate 68 and US Alternate Route 40 were taken down in April, The Cumberland Times News reported.

"We continue to work with the Association for the Study of African American Life and History and the local community to better understand the interests of all stakeholders," Lora Rakowski, acting director of the office of communications for the Maryland Department of Transportation told CNN.

The Negro Mountain name has been a point of contention for years. Both Maryland and the state of Pennsylvania, who share the mountain, have tried to get the name of the mountain changed dating back to 1992, according to the US Board on Geographic Names , but those efforts failed.

There are several theories about the origin of the name.

