Driver killed and seven children hurt in Mississippi school bus crash

(CNN) Seven children were injured and a driver was killed in a school bus crash in Mississippi on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The crash happened on Highway 72 in Benton County in northern Mississippi. Video from CNN affiliate WMC showed the bus flipped on its side and resting in a grassy area next to the highway.

Mississippi Highway Patrol Cpl. Jason Roe said troopers arrived to a chaotic scene. The bus had apparently hit a culvert before overturning.

Two of the injured children were in critical condition and were flown by helicopter to a local hospital, Roe said.

The bus driver suffered a medical emergency that is believed to have caused the crash, Benton County Emergency Management coordinator Jimmy Gresham told CNN. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, but it was unclear if he died as a result of the medical emergency or from injuries in the crash, Roe said.