Michael Jordan pledges $1 million to help the battered Bahamas

(CNN) NBA legend Michael Jordan has jumped into the Bahamas relief effort by announcing he will give $1 million to help the islands impacted by Hurricane Dorian.

"I am devastated to see the destruction that Hurricane Dorian has brought to the Bahamas, where I own property and visit frequently," Jordan said in a statement from his manager, Estee Portnoy, on Twitter. "My heart goes out to everyone who is suffering and to those who have lost loved ones."

Statement From Michael Jordan pic.twitter.com/JIcPGE8y2C — Estee Portnoy (@esteep) September 10, 2019

Jordan said he plans to research non-profits working on recovery and relief efforts and give his funds where the money "will have the most impact."

"The Bahamian people are strong and resilient, and I hope that my donation will be of help as they work to recover from this catastrophic storm."

Read More